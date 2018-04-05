Russia sets prerequisites for appointing envoy to NATO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Moscow will not appoint its Permanent Representative to NATO unless and until it sees that the alliance is ready for serious work, Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s European Cooperation Department Andrei Kelin said.

"This position will remain vacant until we see the actual readiness on the part of NATO to work seriously," TASS cited the diplomat as saying.

He noted that the military-political situation in Europe continues to be complex, and measures are required to ease tensions.

"However, we see no willingness to conduct a serious dialogue. Therefore, against this background, one can safely say that our mission cannot function there to the full extent due to objective circumstances," Kelin stressed.

The position of Russian Permanent Representative to NATO has remained vacant after Alexander Grushko who earlier served as Russia’s envoy to NATO was appointed Russian Deputy Foreign Minister at the end of 2017.

