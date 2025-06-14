Russia shoots down 66 Ukrainian drones overnight, says military

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Russian Defense Ministry reported that its air defense systems destroyed 66 Ukrainian drones overnight across several Russian regions, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

"In the period from 20:00 Moscow time on June 13 to 07:00 Moscow time on June 14, air defense systems on duty intercepted and destroyed 66 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles: 30 of them over the territory of the Voronezh region, 10 over the territory of the Belgorod region, 8 over the territory of the Stavropol Territory, 6 over the territory of the Voronezh region. on the territory of the Republic of Crimea, 1 over the territory of the Samara region and 11 over the waters of the Sea of Azov,“ the military reported.

News.Az