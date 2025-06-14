Russia shoots down 66 Ukrainian drones overnight, says military
The Russian Defense Ministry reported that its air defense systems destroyed 66 Ukrainian drones overnight across several Russian regions, News.Az reports citing foreign media.
"In the period from 20:00 Moscow time on June 13 to 07:00 Moscow time on June 14, air defense systems on duty intercepted and destroyed 66 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles: 30 of them over the territory of the Voronezh region, 10 over the territory of the Belgorod region, 8 over the territory of the Stavropol Territory, 6 over the territory of the Voronezh region. on the territory of the Republic of Crimea, 1 over the territory of the Samara region and 11 over the waters of the Sea of Azov,“ the military reported.