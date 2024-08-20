Russia slams Armenia for sabotaging logistical corridor agreements

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has expressed frustration over Armenia's sabotage of agreements to establish logistical corridors through the Syunik province.

"We favor signing a peace treaty and unblocking these transport corridors as soon as possible. Regrettably, the Armenian leadership is sabotaging the agreement concerning transport routes via Armenia’s Syunik Province, which was signed by [Armenian] Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. It is difficult to understand where they are coming from," Lavrov told Channel One.According to Lavrov, Moscow believes that it is essential to "follow the spirit and the letter of the series of trilateral agreements between the Russian, Azerbaijani, and Armenian leaders, which were reached in 2020-2022." "They cover every aspect of the situation, as well as issues that need to be resolved to settle it fully and completely," he said."The groundwork laid by the trilateral meetings and documents continues to be relevant," Lavrov added.

News.Az