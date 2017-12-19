Russia slams US ‘imperialist strategy’

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia has censured the “imperialist character” of the US national “security strategy,” recently laid out in a document by US President Donald Trump, accusing W

“The imperialist character of this document is obvious, as is the refusal to renounce a unipolar world, an insistent refusal,” said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov during a Tuesday press briefing. “There is a persistent unwillingness, rejection of a multi-polar world.”

He further underlined that Russian authorities “cannot accept [the notion] that the country is treated as a threat to the security of the United States,” as the US document purports, according to PressTV.

Peskov, however, also pointed to what he called the positive aspects of the report, such as the readiness for cooperation with Moscow in the areas of interest to the US side.

“This [position] is absolutely in line with our approach, voiced by the president [of Russia Vladimir Putin], because Moscow is also looking for cooperation with the US where it is beneficial to us, and as far as our American colleagues are ready to go,” added the Russian official.

News.Az

News.Az