Russia starts production of equipment for Bushehr NPP

A number of deals related to long-lead equipment were expected to be signed in the near future.

Russia launched production of equipment necessary for the construction of new reactors at the Bushehr nuclear power plant in Iran, President of JSC NIAEP-holding Company of JSC Atomstroyexport (JSC ASE), the project's general contractor, Valery Limarenko said.

"The contracts for the production of a melt localization device, the so-called core catcher, for the second and third NPP reactors have already been signed. Moreover, the manufacturer has already started to produce this complex equipment," Limarenko said at the IXth International Forum ATOMEXPO 2017, adding that contracts on deliveries of equipment for machinery rooms were also signed.

According to Limarenko, the issue of purchasing the NPP steam generators and the automation systems of technological process control was also on the agenda.

"This is a difficult and detailed work, which involves a large number of Atomstroyexport specialists, the main purpose of which is to supply the equipment in time. Such approach will allow reducing the period of construction, as the equipment will be delivered directly to the installation area," Sputnik cited Limarenko as saying.

