Russia stripped of Champions League final

The 2022 Champions League final will be played in Paris after Russia was stripped of the match following the nation’s military attack on Ukraine, UEFA confirmed on Friday, News.Az reports.

The final of Europe's most prestigious club competition was due to be played in St Petersburg on 28 May.

European football governing body has decided to hold the final match at the Stade de France in Paris.

UEFA expressed gratitude to French President Emmanuel Macron for his personal support and commitment to have European club football's most prestigious game moved to France at a time of unparalleled crisis.

