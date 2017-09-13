Russia successfully test-launches Yars ICBM

+ ↺ − 16 px

A Yars silo-based intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) was test launched on Tuesday from Russia's Plesetsk space center, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"The test launch of a RS-24 Yars silo-based solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile, equipped with a multiple independently targeted reentry vehicle [MIRV] was carried out by a unit of Russia's Strategic Missile Forces," the ministry said in a statement, according to Sputnik International.

According to the statement, the main goal of the launch was to confirm the reliability of a batch of missiles of the same class.

"The experimental warheads arrived at the designated area at the Kura training ground on the Kamchatka peninsula. The goals have been achieved, all tasks have been fulfilled," the statement said.

Mobile launcher 'Yars' missile system on the territory of Teykovo air defence missile formation in Ivanovo region.



According to Russian President Vladimir Putin, Russia is switching to Yars ICBMs with its share set to stand at 72 percent by the end of 2017.

The RS-24 Yars (NATO reporting name SS-27 Mod 2) was introduced into service in July 2010. It is an upgraded version of the Topol-M ballistic missile that can be fired both from a mobile launcher and silo. It carries ICBMs with multiple independently targetable nuclear warheads and has a range of 6,800 miles.

News.Az

