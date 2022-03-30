Yandex metrika counter

Russia supports Azerbaijan’s accession to SCO as observer, ambassador says

Russia supports Azerbaijan’s joining the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) as an observer, Russian Ambassador to Baku Mikhail Bocharnikov said at a press conference on Wednesday, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

Azerbaijan has great reputation on a global scale, the ambassador stressed. “Azerbaijan’s authority is growing and joining SCO would correspondent to this trend,” he said.

Bocharnikov noted that the joint participation of Azerbaijan and Russia in SCO will help bolster cooperation in trade, economy and culture. 


