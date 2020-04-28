Russia surpasses Iran’s number of coronavirus cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

The number of coronavirus cases in Russia has risen by 6,411 over the past 24 hours reaching 93,558 in all regions of the country, TASS reported.

Russia has thus surpassed Iran in the number of cases and ranks eighth in the world in the number of infected people, according to the data provided by the anti-coronavirus crisis center.

"A total of 93,558 coronavirus cases (+7.4%) have been recorded in Russia’s 85 regions. Over the past day, 1,110 people have been discharged from hospitals, the total number of recoveries is 8,456. Seventy-two coronavirus patients have died over the past 24 hours, with the death toll climbing to 867," the crisis center said. It noted that 2,609 new patients (40.7%) had no symptoms.

News.Az

News.Az