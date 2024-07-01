Russia takes over one-month UNSC presidency

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia assumed its one-month presidency of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Monday.

The last time the country coordinated the work of the global body’s key department was in April 2023, News.Az reports citing TASS.Russia convenes its first UNSC meeting on Monday to approve the agenda of the Security Council for the coming month. After that, Russia’s envoy to the UN Vasily Nebenzya will hold a press conference, then brief the United Nations General Assembly behind closed doors.Major events under Russia’s presidency, discussions on how to build a fairer and more democratic world order and ways to resolve the Middle East crisis as well as cooperation between the UN, the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), are expected to take place in mid-July.

