Russia targets Zaporizhzhia with guided bombs

On Monday, October 6, Russian forces carried out a large-scale attack on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia city and nearby areas using guided aerial bombs.

Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, confirmed that a factory in the region came under attack, News.Az reports, citing Ukrainian media.

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, around 10 a.m., Russian forces launched guided bombs toward Zaporizhzhia. Alerts had already been issued across the region, and residents were urged to take shelter.

Shortly afterward, explosions were reported across the region, followed minutes later by additional blasts, Fedorov said. The Air Force confirmed that enemy forces had launched another wave of guided aerial bombs targeting Zaporizhzhia.

Fedorov added that explosions were heard in multiple areas of the city. “Preliminarily, there are no casualties at this time,” he said.

News.Az