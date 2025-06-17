Russia thanks Azerbaijan for helping evacuate its citizens from Iran

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian citizens are being evacuated from Iran via Azerbaijan, said Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, News.az reports.

According to him, Moscow is grateful to Baku for creating favorable conditions for the evacuation process.

“Our embassy in Tehran is doing a great deal of coordination work. They coordinate all activities and ensure the evacuation of our citizens in Tehran. The evacuation is carried out through the border control checkpoint with Azerbaijan. Our Azerbaijani friends create the most favorable conditions possible. We are very grateful to them. This work continues 24 hours a day,” the Kremlin spokesperson emphasized.

News.Az