Russia threatens to expel British media if UK bars Russia Today TV

Russia threatened on Tuesday to expel all British media after Britain warned it could strip Russian broadcaster RT of its UK operating license.

Britain’s media regulator said RT (Russia Today) could lose its UK license if Prime Minister Theresa May’s government determines Moscow was behind the poisoning of Russia's former intelligence general Skripal and his daughter, Reuters reports.

The state-run RIA news agency cited Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova as saying in response. “Not a single British media outlet will work in our country if they shut down Russia Today.”

