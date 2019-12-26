Russia to allocate $57 mln for hosting 2020 UEFA Euro Cup

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev has signed a regulation approving a program of preparations for hosting the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup in Russia, earmarking more than 3.5 bln rubles ($56.7 mln), according to a document published on the cabinet’s website on Thursday.

"A regulation has been signed approving the program of preparations for hosting the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup in Russia. The program specifies the list of infrastructure facilities and events, which will be fully or partly bankrolled from the federal budget and St. Petersburg’s budget (including events related to promoting the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup, organizing fan zones and transport support)," an explanatory note says.

A total of 3.54 billion rubles ($57.3 mln) will be allocated under the program for 2019 and 2020, including 2.98 billion rubles ($48.2 mln) from the federal budget and 559 mln rubles ($9 mln) from Russian federal subjects’ budgets. The Russian Sports Ministry will coordinate the program.

The matches of the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup will be held at stadiums in 12 different cities across Europe, namely in London (England), Munich (Germany), Rome (Italy), Baku (Azerbaijan), Saint Petersburg (Russia), Bucharest (Romania), Amsterdam (The Netherlands), Dublin (Ireland), Bilbao (Spain), Budapest (Hungary), Glasgow (Scotland) and Copenhagen (Denmark) between June 12 and July 12, 2020. Russia’s second largest city of St. Petersburg was granted the right to host three group stage matches and one of the quarterfinals.

