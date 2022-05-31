Russia to appeal to UNSC over US actions in Ukraine

Moscow will file an appeal to the UN Security Council over US actions in Ukraine, a Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Tuesday, News.Az reports citing Russian media.

“Russia is going to raise the issue of US military-biological activities in Ukraine at open meetings of the UN Security Council,” Maria Zakharova said.

She noted that Russia is well ahead of the US in the development of hypersonic weapons.

“Democrat neo-conservatives in the US are using Ukrainian officials to put pressure on US President Biden to persuade him to send multiple missile systems to Kyiv,” Zakharova added.

