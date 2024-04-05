Russia to assess US-EU-Armenia talks after Yerevan publishes official statements: Kremlin

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia will be able to evaluate Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's talks with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken only after Yerevan publishes official statements on this issue, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday, News.Az reports citing TASS.

"As of now, we don't know the full agenda of this meeting, although we have already received certain reports," Peskov said, adding that it was now necessary to wait "for official statements from the Armenian side that explain what they meant by holding talks on transatlantic integration."

"We have not seen or heard anything about it," Peskov said. "This is where we are at now."

