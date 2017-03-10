Russia to continue mediatory mission in Karabakh conflict

+ ↺ − 16 px

"The ceasefire agreement of 1994 was signed specifically on Russia’s initiative."

Russia intends to continue its mediatory mission regarding the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, together with other co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said at a briefing on Friday, APA reported.



She noted that compliance with all the previous agreements over the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is important in moving towards sustainable peace in the settlement process.



“The joint statements made so far by the presidents of Russia, France, and the United States as regards the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict indicate that there is no military solution to the conflict and the co-chairs countries call on the Azerbaijani and Armenian presidents to try to resolve the conflict by avoiding the use of force, respecting territorial integrity, and giving the peoples the right to self-determination,” said Zakharova.



She noted that apart from the trilateral efforts, Russia will, in consideration of its close ties with Azerbaijan and Armenia, continue making independent efforts.



“The ceasefire agreement of 1994 was signed specifically on Russia’s initiative. Moreover, the restoration of the ceasefire on the contact line in April 2016 became possible thanks the Russian side’s efforts,” added Zakharova.

News.Az



