Russia to discuss production of Sputnik V vaccine in Azerbaijan

Russian Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus can be produced in Azerbaijan, the founder and chairman of the Board of Directors of "R-Pharm" Alexey Repik said.

According to him, the Russian delegation will visit Azerbaijan and discuss with Azerbaijani representatives issues of Sputnik V vaccine production in this country, as well as clinical trials of Sputnik V vaccine in combination with AstraZeneca vaccine.

"The program will be developed not only in Russia, but it will also be launched in a number of countries: right now we are flying to the Republic of Azerbaijan to discuss the clinical trials project, countries of the Middle East, other countries of the Commonwealth of Independent States may be involved," Repik said.

News.Az









