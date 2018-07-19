Russia to expel Greek diplomats

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia will expel Greek diplomats, the dates of their expulsion and the number of diplomats due to be expelled are unknown yet, Russian Ambassador to Greece Andrei Maslov informed TASS on Thursday.

"We have already said that tit-for-tat measures will follow. I don’t know when, who and the exact number, but, of course, in accordance with the existing practice, there will be retaliatory measures," he said.

On July 11, the Greek Kathimerini daily reported citing diplomatic sources that Athens had decided to expel two Russian diplomats and ban another two from entering the country. According to the daily, the Greek authorities accuse the diplomats of interfering in the country’s domestic affairs and undermining the national security of Greece. The newspaper said that the diplomats were particularly accused of "attempts to get and disseminate information and bribe state officials." Greek Cabinet Spokesman Dimitris Tzanakopoulos later confirmed information about the expulsion of diplomats. For its part, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that Moscow would take tit-for-tat measures in response to this move.

News.Az

