Russia to expel two British diplomats over alleged intelligence activities

"The Federal Security Service’s counterintelligence operations exposed the unreported intelligence presence of the United Kingdom under the cover of the country’s embassy in Moscow," the statement reads, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

"It has been reliably established that the embassy’s Second Secretary Alkesh Odedra, born on December 25, 1990, and Michael Skinner, born on June 30, 1992, the spouse of Tabassum Rashid, first secretary of the embassy’s political department, deliberately provided false information when obtaining permission to enter our country, thus violating Russian laws. The FSB has also discovered evidence of the two diplomats’ intelligence and disruptive activities threatening the security of the Russian Federation," the FSB added.

"On this basis, the Russian Foreign Ministry, in coordination with other interested agencies, decided to strip Alkesh Odedra and Michael Skinner of accreditation. They are required to leave Russia within two weeks," the security service added.