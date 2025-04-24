Russia to explore creation of ICC alternative with BRICS partners

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia will engage in discussions with its BRICS partners regarding a proposal to create an international legal alternative to the International Criminal Court (ICC), according to Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

Peskov was commenting on the idea proposed by Deputy Security Council Chairman Dmitry Medvedev in an article for the Pravovedenie journal of St. Petersburg State University, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

He noted that he had not yet reviewed the details of the initiative.

"However, it has certainly been worked out, and we will further engage in dialogue with our partners in the BRICS countries," the Kremlin spokesman said.

