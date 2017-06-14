Russia to give suitable response to all NATO actions - Putin

+ ↺ − 16 px

Vladimir Putin said that Russia will give a suitable response to NATO’s actions in order to preserve a strategic balance.

Russia will give a suitable response to NATO’s actions in order to preserve a strategic balance, using less funds to do so without harming effectiveness, Russian President Vladimir Putin said, according to Sputnik International.

"There are two threats here for us, for Russia. The first is the deployment of missile interceptors in the immediate vicinity of our borders in eastern European countries, and the second threat is that anti-missile launch pads could be converted into launch pads for attack missiles. In eastern Europe, on water, in the sea, they will be installed on ships patrolling the Mediterranean and northern seas, they are being installed on Alaska," Putin told US filmmaker Oliver Stone in an interview in the second episode of the documentary series broadcast by the Showtime television network on Tuesday night.

According to the president, Russia is almost surrounded by missile defense systems.

"This is another big, glaring strategic mistake of our partner because Russia will give a suitable response to all of these actions, and this will mean nothing else rather than another phase of an arms race. Our response will be much cheaper. It [equipment] may be rougher somewhere, but it will be effective. We shall preserve this so-called strategic balance," Putin said.

"The United States has unilaterally withdrew from the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty. We have been told for all this time that 'this move is not about you,' 'nothing threatens you,' as the move has been allegedly taken against Iran. But now there are no problems with Iran, the [nuclear] deal has been signed with it. Iran has abandoned all nuclear military weapons programs. The United States agreed with it and signed the corresponding document. However, the missile defense program with its elements in Europe continues further. Against whom is it aimed? Obviously, it prompts us to respond to the situation somehow," Putin said.

The president added that in light of the USSR collapse and Iran's decision to abandon its military nuclear weapons program there is no sense for NATO to accept new members and deploy the missile defense system in Europe.

Speaking about the expansion of NATO, the Russian leader added that countries should better focus on reaching agreements on security and mutual assistance if they feel any threat.

News.Az

News.Az