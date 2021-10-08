Russia to implement response measures to NATO’s actions, Kremlin says
Moscow will formulate and implement response measures to NATO’s actions against Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday, underscoring that the Alliance is cutting options for a dialogue, News.Az reports citing TASS.
"Undoubtedly, some response measures will be formulated in a way that would comply with our interests the most, and they will be implemented," the spokesman said, adding that "a cooperation [between Russia and NATO] is out of discussion, because there is no cooperation, essentially."
"Our NATO counterparties narrow the options for a dialogue," Peskov said.
On Wednesday, NATO announced its decision to cut the Russian diplomatic mission from 20 people to 10 before the end of October, adding that the diplomatic accreditation of 8 diplomats had been withdrawn.