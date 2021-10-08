Russia to implement response measures to NATO’s actions, Kremlin says

+ ↺ − 16 px

Moscow will formulate and implement response measures to NATO’s actions against Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday, underscoring that the Alliance is cutting options for a dialogue, News.Az reports citing TASS.

"Undoubtedly, some response measures will be formulated in a way that would comply with our interests the most, and they will be implemented," the spokesman said, adding that "a cooperation [between Russia and NATO] is out of discussion, because there is no cooperation, essentially."

"Our NATO counterparties narrow the options for a dialogue," Peskov said.

On Wednesday, NATO announced its decision to cut the Russian diplomatic mission from 20 people to 10 before the end of October, adding that the diplomatic accreditation of 8 diplomats had been withdrawn.

