Russia to mark 25th anniversary of relations with Azerbaijan

Russia to mark 25th anniversary of relations with Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian Foreign Ministry will soon publish the relevant materials on bilateral relations of the two countries.

Russia’s Foreign Ministry is planning an event dedicated to the 25th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations with Azerbaijan that will be held in early April, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing Feb. 22, according to Trend.

“We will pay close attention to this date,” noted Zakharova.

She added that the Russian Foreign Ministry will soon publish the relevant materials on bilateral relations of the two countries.

Diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Russia were established on April 4, 1992.

The main document of the bilateral relations’ contractual and legal base is an Agreement on friendship, cooperation and mutual security between the Russian Federation and the Republic of Azerbaijan.

News.Az

News.Az