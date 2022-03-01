Russia to resume special operation in Ukraine until goals achieved – defense minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Russian army is going to resume a special military operation in Ukraine until its goals are achieved, Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said on Tuesday, News.Az reports citing TASS.

"The Russian army’s units will continue carrying out a special military operation until the goals are achieved," the defense minister noted.

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin in response to the appeal of the heads of the so-called “Donbass” republics, decided to conduct a special military operation. The Russian leader stressed that Moscow’s plans do not include the occupation of Ukrainian territories.

