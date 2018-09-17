Russia to seek adoption of its draft resolution on IAEA safeguards

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said that Moscow will seek the adoption of its draft resolution on the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) safeguards.

According to the diplomat, the IAEA safeguards resolution is the most important issue for Russia.

"The IAEA safeguards are the proper mechanism for verifying member states' compliance with their obligations. Over the past several years, significant changes have been made in this area. We do not understand everything here. The Russian side believes that this process should be more understandable for member states, more transparent," Sputnik cited Ulyanov as saying.

He added that the EU member states had also prepared their draft resolution.

The 62nd session of the General Conference of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has opened today in Vienna. During the week, until September 21, representatives for about 170 countries will discuss the development of nuclear energy, nuclear security problems and the guarantees under the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons.

The General Conference will again become the main venue of the international community for discussing strategic issues and holding scientific debates in the nuclear energy sphere: the IAEA will sum up the results of work in 2017, renew its budget and set future priorities. The goal of the event is to galvanize the discussion of science-technical issues under the IAEA activity, namely the role of nuclear energy in the restriction of carbon dioxide emissions, and evaluate the achieved changes.

The session participants will study the increased effectiveness of the IAEA guarantees regime in accordance with the Non-Proliferation Treaty and the observance of the IAEA guarantees in the Middle East. The delegates will share their views in the sphere of nuclear and radiation security, psychical protection of nuclear materials and the safe handling of radioactive wastes.

News.Az

