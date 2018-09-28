Russia to send business missions to Azerbaijan for co-op development

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ryazantsev pointed to the successful cooperation between the two countries in transportation and agricultural engineering

Russia intends to organize visits of Russian entrepreneurs to Azerbaijan in 2018-2019, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade of Russia Oleg Ryazantsev said at the 9th Azerbaijan-Russia interregional foru in Baku, Trend reports.

In order to facilitate the projects aimed at the creation of joint ventures and the development of exports to other countries, the Ministry of Industry and Trade, together with the Ministry of Energy of Russia and the Russian Export Center, is developing a schedule of business missions to Azerbaijan, the deputy minister said.

Ryazantsev noted that first such mission is proposed to be organized on the eve of the meeting of the intergovernmental commission, which has been scheduled for November.

Ryazantsev pointed to the successful cooperation between the two countries in transportation and agricultural engineering, pharmaceutics, shipbuilding, oil and gas industry and others.

News.Az

News.Az