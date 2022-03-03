Russia to suspend space cooperation with US

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia will stop the deliveries of rocket engines to the United States in response to anti-Russia sanctions, Roscosmos Chief Dmitry Rogozin said, News.Az reports.

"Today we have made a decision to suspend the deliveries of rocket engines produced by NPO Energomash to the United States. Let me remind you that these deliveries had been quite intensive somewhere since the mid-1990s," Rogozin said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 TV Channel.

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin on last Thursday declared the beginning of a special military operation in eastern Ukraine. Putin said Russia’s plans do not include the occupation of the Ukrainian territory.

Moscow’s move has been met by outrage from the international community, with the EU, UK and US imposing economic sanctions on Russia.

News.Az