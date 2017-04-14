Russia Today presents photo gallery dedicated to Azerbaijan’s military power

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian international television network Russia Today (RT) has published a photo gallery titled “The Azerbaijani Army: The richest army in the region.”

The introduction says that the Azerbaijani army is in constant combat readiness because of the unresolved conflict with Armenia over Nagorno-Karabakh, APA reported.



It is noted that since the beginning of the 2000s, Azerbaijan has increased its military budget 20 fold.



“Azerbaijan buys weapons of Russian, Israeli and Turkish production. Azerbaijan’s anti-missile defense is primarily comprised of Soviet-era equipment—Russian-made S-200, S-300, S-125, ‘Buk’ Tor-M2E systems. The aviation of Azerbaijan considerably surpasses that of Armenia. The country’s Ministry of Defense has purchased second-hand MiG-25 and MiG-29 fighter jets from Kazakhstan and Ukraine. Global Firepower ranks Azerbaijan 60th, leaving Armenia behind by 34 positions. Over the past 15 years, the Azerbaijani army has made a huge leap. The country’s military expenditures in 2003 amounted to $160 million, and in 2013 to $3.7 billion. Today Azerbaijan has at its disposal 314 tanks, 1600 armored vehicles, 119 self-propelled artillery systems, 240 towed artillery pieces, 191 salvo fire systems. The Azerbaijani army has 70,000 active manpower with another 300,000 in reserve. The Navy of Azerbaijan has 31 combat ships,” RT said.

