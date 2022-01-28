Russia - top export market of Azerbaijan among CIS countries in 2021
Economics
Russia was Azerbaijan’s top export market among CIS countries last year, News.Az reports citing the State Customs Committee.
Official statistics suggest that last year Russia, Ukraine and Belarus were the largest export destinations of Azerbaijan among the CIS member states.
The volume of export with Russia made $920.8 million, while it amounted to $452.4 million with Ukraine and $295,5 million with Belarus, according to official figures.