Russia, Turkey, Iran discuss Syria ceasefire implementation in Astana

Russia, Turkey, and Iran are discussing the Syria ceasefire implementation in Astana.

Experts from Russia, Turkey, Iran and the United Nations have started a technical meeting in Kazakhstan's capital, Astana, to discuss in detail the implementation of the Syrian ceasefire agreement, Kazakhstan's Foreign Ministry said on Monday, according to Reuters.

"Representatives of Jordan are expected to take part for the first time," a ministry spokesman said of the talks.

News.Az

