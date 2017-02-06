Yandex metrika counter

Russia, Turkey, Iran discuss Syria ceasefire implementation in Astana

  • World
  • Share
Russia, Turkey, Iran discuss Syria ceasefire implementation in Astana

Russia, Turkey, and Iran are discussing the Syria ceasefire implementation in Astana.

Experts from Russia, Turkey, Iran and the United Nations have started a technical meeting in Kazakhstan's capital, Astana, to discuss in detail the implementation of the Syrian ceasefire agreement, Kazakhstan's Foreign Ministry said on Monday, according to Reuters.

"Representatives of Jordan are expected to take part for the first time," a ministry spokesman said of the talks.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      