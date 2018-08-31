Russia, Turkey to discuss visa-free regime in autumn

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian and Turkish consular experts will hold consultations on visa-free regime for specific categories of Turkish citizens in autumn, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zaharova said on Thursday.

The agreement to hold such consultations was reached at the ministerial meeting between Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu, Zaharova said at a briefing in Moscow, according to Anadolu Agency.

"It was agreed to form a mechanism for the development of agreements on the facilitation of mutual travel for certain categories of Turkish citizens. The most suitable platform for discussing visa issues is bilateral consultations of consular experts. Such consultations are scheduled for autumn," she said.

Lavrov told reporters after meeting with Cavusoglu on Aug. 24 that Russia is ready to lift visa restrictions on Turkish holders of special and service passports as well as for drivers engaged in cargo transportation between the two countries.

News.Az

News.Az