Russia, Türkiye maintain intensive dialogue: Kremlin

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia and Türkiye continue to cooperate in a variety of areas, and an intensive dialogue remains between the leadership of the two countries, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"Relations between Moscow and Ankara are very diverse. They continue to evolve. An intensive dialogue is underway," he said, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

Peskov said that last week there were contacts at the level of foreign ministers. In addition, Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko paid an official visit to Ankara.

"This is why there is no need to talk about a shortage of high-level contacts. There is also dialogue at the working, expert level. This dialogue has not stopped and will not stop," the Kremlin spokesman stressed.

News.Az