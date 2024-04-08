Russia, Türkiye work on issues with bank transfers: Kremlin

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia and Türkiye are trying to eliminate problems with bank transfers from anti-Russian sanctions, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists on Monday, News.Az reports.

"In all financial concerns, contacts at the working level are maintained on a regular basis in order to find a solution. Certain difficulties exist, but it is clear what is causing them. This majorly harms the interests of both our and Turkish business operators," Peskov said in response to a question about whether Moscow plans contacts with Ankara before Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's visit to the United States, including unresolved problems with bank transfers.

Halyk Bank, the largest bank in Kazakhstan, said earlier on Tuesday it has stopped servicing cards of the Russian payment system Mir since the end of February, an employee of the call center of the financial organization told TASS. According to him, this applies to both ATMs and POS terminals. However, he did not specify the reasons for the current restrictions.

Earlier on Tuesday, the operator of the national payment system Elkart reported that Russian Mir payment cards will stop working in Kyrgyzstan on April 5 due to US sanctions.

News.Az