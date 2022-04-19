Russia, Ukraine carry out fifth prisoner swap

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia handed over a total of 76 people to Ukraine in an exchange of prisoners of war, Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said on Tuesday, News.Az reports citing Ukrainian media.

She noted that Ukraine and Russia carried out the fifth prisoner swap on Tuesday.

“This was the fifth exchange of prisoners of war. A total of 76 people. The swap included 10 Ukrainian officers,” Vereshchuk added.

