Russia-Ukraine contacts ongoing, Moscow says

Contacts between Moscow and Kyiv are ongoing, Maria Zakharova, spokesperson for Russia’s Foreign Ministry, said on Radio Sputnik, News.Az reports.

The spokesperson also commented on US statements that Washington does not see a viable negotiating path for resolving the conflict in Ukraine.

“I think many of the statements are made under the influence of the change of the current US administration, which is now taking place. We should not be surprised at the scattered and contradictory statements we hear,” Zakharova added.

