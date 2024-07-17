Russia, Ukraine swap 190 PoWs

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia and Ukraine have exchanged 190 captured soldiers as part of a deal mediated by the United Arab Emirates, the Russian Defense Ministry reported Wednesday.

"As a result of a negotiation process, 95 Russian servicemen ... have been returned," the ministry wrote on Telegram, adding that 95 Ukrainian soldiers had also been released.Ukraine’s human rights ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets posted an emotional video of a Ukrainian soldier wrapping himself in a Ukrainian flag and kneeling on the ground upon his return.The exchange announced on Wednesday marks the sixth swap mediated by the UAE so far this year, with the total number of Russian and Ukrainian soldiers returned home nearing 1,400.

News.Az