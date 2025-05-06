Russia, Ukraine swap 205 prisoners of war each

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia and Ukraine exchanged 205 prisoners of war from each side on Monday, according to a statement from the Russian Defense Ministry.

The ministry said the Russian servicemen who were returned are undergoing psychological and medical evaluations in Belarus before being transferred to Russia for further treatment and rehabilitation, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

"On May 6, as a result of the negotiation process, 205 Russian servicemen were returned from the territory controlled by the Kyiv regime. In return, 205 prisoners of war of the armed forces of Ukraine were transferred," it said.

The ministry commended the United Arab Emirates’ mediation efforts in facilitating the prisoner exchange, and expressed gratitude for its humanitarian contributions.

The latest exchange follows a previous swap on April 19, when Russia and Ukraine carried out their largest prisoner exchange since the start of the conflict, releasing 246 prisoners each.

News.Az