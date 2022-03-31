Russia, Ukraine to resume online talks on April 1

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukrainian and Russian delegation will resume online negotiations on April 1, head of the Ukrainian delegation David Arakhamia said on Telegram, News.Az reports citing Ukrainian media.

Arakhamia underscored the need for a meeting between the presidents of Ukraine and Russia.

"At the talks in Turkey, we also announced that a meeting of the leaders of the two states is now needed. The Russian delegation replied that a more coordinated draft treaty was needed first", Arakhamia said.

He promised that the participants in the negotiation process would do their best to meet at the highest level.

News.Az