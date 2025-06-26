Russia-Ukraine war: Key developments from June 23 to 26

+ ↺ − 16 px

Between June 23 and June 26, 2025, the Russia-Ukraine war witnessed a significant intensification marked by deadly airstrikes, high-level diplomatic activity, and key developments on both military and legal fronts, News. Az reports.

On June 23, a wave of Russian drone and missile attacks targeted the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, killing at least nine civilians and injuring over 30 others. The assault, which local authorities described as one of the most intense in months, caused heavy damage to residential buildings. In a separate attack near Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi, two more civilians lost their lives.

Just a day later, Russian forces carried out further devastating strikes across central and northeastern Ukraine. In Dnipro, a daytime attack resulted in at least 19 deaths and nearly 280 injuries. Civilian infrastructure including a hospital, school, and cultural centers sustained heavy damage, prompting officials to declare a day of mourning. Sumy Oblast also came under fire, with several civilian casualties reported. The growing scale of these bombardments triggered renewed warnings from NATO, with Secretary-General Mark Rutte cautioning that Russia could pose a direct threat to a NATO member state within five to seven years.

On June 25, Ukrainian authorities confirmed a covert operation—dubbed “Operation Spiderweb”—in which drones launched earlier in the month had successfully disabled up to 12 Russian strategic bombers at an airbase inside Russian territory. The revelation underscored Ukraine’s expanding capability to carry out deep strikes. Andriy Yermak, head of the Office of the President, said more “surprises” were in store for Russian military infrastructure and announced upcoming upgrades to Ukraine’s domestic missile systems.

In a parallel development, Ukraine and the Council of Europe jointly launched the Special Tribunal for the Crime of Aggression in Strasbourg. This newly established legal body is designed to hold Russian leaders accountable for initiating the war, signaling a coordinated push for justice at the international level.

On June 26, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky joined European leaders at the European Council summit in Brussels. The EU endorsed an 18th sanctions package against Russia and reaffirmed its military and financial support to Ukraine. Zelensky was also assured of continued backing for Ukraine’s path toward EU membership. Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that Moscow would begin mass production of a new hypersonic ballistic missile called “Oreshnik,” capable of striking targets across Europe and reportedly evading Western air defense systems. Plans were also revealed to expand missile deployment in Belarus, further heightening tensions in the region.

On the battlefield, Russian troops reportedly seized the village of Yalta in the Donetsk region, though analysts noted that Russia’s overall territorial gains had slowed, with approximately 36 square miles captured over the past week. The humanitarian toll remained severe, with more than 200 civilians wounded and at least 26 killed during this four-day period.

The latest developments illustrate a deepening of the conflict, with both sides ramping up their strategic and operational responses. While Ukraine is strengthening its international legal and military positioning, Russia continues to escalate its missile capabilities and pressure along the frontlines. With no clear end in sight, the war remains poised to enter an even more complex and dangerous phase.

