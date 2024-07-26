+ ↺ − 16 px

The Russian army is preparing for a large-scale offensive in the Zaporizhzhia region. According to BILD, the Russian Armed Forces are currently regrouping near the city of Polohy, planning to advance deeper into Zaporizhzhia.A strategically important point in this direction is the settlement of Hulyaipole. Capturing this logistical hub could put Ukraine under significant pressure.Additionally, the publication notes that Ukraine is also preparing for counter-offensive actions, which may begin this autumn.Mariupol Mayor's advisor Petro Andryushchenko previously stated that Russian troops are preparing for a new wave of offensives in the Zaporizhzhia region. According to him, strange movements of Russian forces have been observed recently."We see the concentration of forces in the Zaporizhzhia region. This time they are pulling in troops from various regions, including Novoazovsk and Donetsk. Their route now lies through Rozivka - Polohy and Tokmak, which are closer to the front line," Andryushchenko emphasized.The situation in the region remains tense, and both sides are preparing for potential military actions.

News.Az