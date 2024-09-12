Russia urges swift resumption of tripartite group with Azerbaijan, Armenia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has called for the immediate resumption of the tripartite working group with Armenia and Azerbaijan to advance the socio-economic development of the entire region.

“Our consistent position is that the issue of unblocking communications in the region could have been resolved long ago through the tripartite working group co-chaired by Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk, Azerbaijan’s Shahin Mustafayev, and Armenia’s Mher Grigoryan,” Zakharova noted, News.Az reports.She stated that promptly restoring full interaction within this tripartite group would not only help rebuild the transportation and communication infrastructure in the South Caucasus but also support the broader socio-economic progress of the region.

