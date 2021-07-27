Russia, US implementing agreements reached at Geneva summit to some degree - Kremlin

+ ↺ − 16 px

Moscow and Washington are, to some degree, implementing the agreements they reached at a summit held in Geneva in June, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday, TASS reported.

According to him, the US and Russia maintain contact on cybersecurity and strategic stability. "[The agreements] are being implemented to some extent. The process got underway. It is a very complicated process and it’s too early to talk about any expectations. What is important is that there is contact. You know, it’s a very complicated matter," the Kremlin spokesman said, commenting on the current situation around the Russian-US agreements.

"Contacts on cybersecurity and strategic stability continue, all this contributes to the implementation of the agreements reached in Geneva," Peskov added.

