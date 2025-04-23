Russia, US set to resume talks soon

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has confirmed that a new round of talks between Moscow and Washington will take place "soon."

"Soon," he told a news conference in response to a relevant question, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

Russia’s top diplomat did not specify exactly what the meeting will discuss or who will take part in it.

Russian-American dialogue has intensified since the US President Donald Trump’s administration took office in Washington. On February 19, Russia and the US held talks in Riyadh that lasted around 4.5 hours. The Russian delegation included Lavrov, Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov, and CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriyev. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, National Security Advisor Mike Waltz, and the US leader’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff, represented the United States.

Istanbul has already hosted two rounds of Russian-US negotiations. Ushakov said on Tuesday that Witkoff plans to travel to Moscow later this week. Most recently, Witkoff visited Russia on April 11 when he met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in St. Petersburg.

News.Az