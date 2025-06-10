Yandex metrika counter

Russia, US soon to hold another round of talks

Russia and the United States will "very soon" hold a third round of talks to discuss bilateral irritants, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov announced.

"As a third round of bilateral talks on irritants approaches, it is too early to disclose the date, but, hopefully, the [next] round will be held very soon," the senior Russian diplomat told journalists, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

"[The talks will raise] an entire range of issues, more or less complicated, even as there are basically no less complicated issues when it comes to the United States," Ryabkov noted.


