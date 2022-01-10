Russia-US talks on security guarantees kick off in Geneva

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Russian-American consultations on security guarantees begin in Geneva at this moment, News.Az reports citing TASS.

The Russian delegation, led by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov and Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin, has arrived to the US Permanent Mission, where the meeting will take place.

The talks will have no time limit, so breaks are possible during the day. Ryabkov will announce the outcome of the meeting later Monday.

