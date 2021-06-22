Yandex metrika counter

Russia, US to resume dialogue on visa problems soon

Dialogue on visa problems between Russia and the United States will be resumed in the near future, Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov told journalists, TASS reports. 

"Very soon we will resume dialogue on visa problems with American colleagues," Antonov said.

The US embassy said in April it would reduce the range of consular services from May 12. It said it would suspend consideration of applications for visas other than those for diplomatic trips. It motivated the move by Russia's decision to ban hiring foreign employees. Later, this decision was postponed to July 16.


