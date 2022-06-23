Russia voices support for restoration of JCPOA to its original form

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia will be pressing for the restoration of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) to its original form without any exceptions or addenda, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a press conference following a meeting with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on Thursday in Tehran, News.Az reports citing Russian media.

All illegal anti-Iranian sanctions that contradict the JCPOA must be lifted, Lavrov noted.

He drew attention to the fact that Russia "together with other JCPOA signatories has been exerting efforts for quite a long time aimed at correcting the mistake the United States committed by pulling out this deal and the relevant UN Security Council’s resolution, thus once again defaulting on its obligations under international law."

News.Az