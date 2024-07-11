Russia vows response to US plans to deploy long-range missiles in Germany

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia’s senior diplomat said Moscow would develop a military strategy to counter the possible threat from the Pentagon’s plans to deploy long-range missiles in Germany.

"We will develop a military response to the new threat calmly, with a cool head," Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told journalists on the sidelines of the 10th BRICS Parliamentary Forum, News.Az reports citing TASS.According to Ryabkov, US plans to deploy missiles in Germany seek to weaken Russia’s security, to say nothing of the impact this will have on any future negotiations."I believe that it’s just a link in the chain of escalation, an intimidation tactic, which is pretty much the bedrock of the policy that NATO and the US pursue towards Russia these days. We will work out a reaction in a calm and professional manner," the diplomat noted.Washington and Berlin said earlier in a joint statement that the US would begin deployments of long-range fires capabilities in Germany in 2026, "which have significantly longer range than current land-based fires in Europe."

