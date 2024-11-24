Russia vows to respond harshly to Japan's Anti-Russian actions

+ ↺ − 16 px

Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia Andrey Rudenko has vowed to "respond harshly" to anti-Russian actions by the Japanese authorities, as he stated in an interview with TASS , News.Az reports.

In November, the Japanese Foreign Ministry described Russian President Vladimir Putin’s remarks about readiness to build relations as "somewhat positive" but noted that relations between Moscow and Tokyo "remain poor" due to Russia's actions in Ukraine, not Japan's fault. According to the Japanese side, until the situation changes, the country will have no choice but to impose sanctions against Russia."Unfortunately, the Japanese government’s response has once again demonstrated its lack of intention to change anything for the better. Under these circumstances, we will be forced to continue responding harshly to anti-Russian steps, guided solely by our national interests," Rudenko stated.On November 18, NHK reported that the Japanese government plans to intensify sanctions against Russia and North Korea due to their growing cooperation. On October 24, the Russian State Duma ratified a treaty on comprehensive strategic partnership between Russia and North Korea. On November 1, North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui announced that North Korea has been ready to assist the Russian army since the start of the special military operation.

